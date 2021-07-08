Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,015,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GLHAU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

