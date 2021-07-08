Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.97% of Hudson Executive Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEC. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

