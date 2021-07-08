Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 549,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 3.26% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

