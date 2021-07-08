Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 494,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDHAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDHAU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

