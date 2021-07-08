Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth $249,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth $498,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth $996,000.

Levere stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

