Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 400,000 FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTPAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000.

Get FTAC Parnassus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTPAU stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.