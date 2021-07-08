Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARRWU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,890,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $994,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

