Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 700,000 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.