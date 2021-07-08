Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,771,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,119,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

PFDRU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.