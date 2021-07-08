Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.70% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,220,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

