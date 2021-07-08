Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 400,000 FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,482,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,585,000.

NASDAQ FTPAU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

