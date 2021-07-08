Sculptor Capital LP Invests $3.37 Million in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 349,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.44% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,457,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

