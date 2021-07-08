Sculptor Capital LP Invests $3.54 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.70% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGNU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

DGNU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.