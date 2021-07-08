Sculptor Capital LP Invests $4.30 Million in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.02% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHHC opened at $9.65 on Thursday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

