Sculptor Capital LP Invests $5.25 Million in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 541,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.80% of Authentic Equity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.