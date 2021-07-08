Sculptor Capital LP Invests $5.43 Million in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 549,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 3.26% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ABGI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

