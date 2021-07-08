Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVCU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $9,045,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $24,110,000.

ATVCU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

