Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 327,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $9,882,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $4,693,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $3,459,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

