Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGACU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,744,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

