Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $6,763,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $4,980,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $5,957,000.

Shares of GSEVU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

