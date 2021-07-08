Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,693,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $15,966,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,991,000.

NASDAQ:GTPBU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

