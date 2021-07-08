Sculptor Capital LP Takes $5.22 Million Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 527,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $989,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

OTCMKTS DTOCU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.