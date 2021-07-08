Sculptor Capital LP Takes $5.45 Million Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $8,458,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $6,219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $3,436,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $2,488,000.

GLBLU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

