Sculptor Capital LP Takes $6.87 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFFT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $1,334,000.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

