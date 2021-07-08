Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGAU. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000.

Shares of LEGAU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

