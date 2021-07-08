SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $189.86

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.86 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 101,542 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £193.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.86.

In other SDI Group news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,195,453.36). Also, insider David Tilston bought 7,500 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

