SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of SeaSpine worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,796 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 200,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 59,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SeaSpine by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $624.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

