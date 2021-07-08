Second Curve Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Second Curve Capital LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 1.7% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.54. 2,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,515. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

