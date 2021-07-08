Second Curve Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Second Curve Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up about 1.6% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Signature Bank stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,667. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

