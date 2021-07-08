Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $395,966.81 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $395,966.81 and $56,502.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00166734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.43 or 0.99610792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.22 or 0.00954198 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

