Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.49% of Select Energy Services worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $573.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.