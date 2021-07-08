Selfkey Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $33.86 million and $11.13 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00056772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00935588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

