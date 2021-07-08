Selkirk Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Selkirk Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Grubhub makes up 2.4% of Selkirk Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Selkirk Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Grubhub worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

GRUB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,995. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

