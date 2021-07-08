Selkirk Management LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Selkirk Management LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.2% of Selkirk Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $822.97. 6,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,880. The business’s 50-day moving average is $763.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

