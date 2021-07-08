Semux Trading 55.4% Lower Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 55.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $204,621.89 and approximately $205.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008191 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002910 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

