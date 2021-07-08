Senator Investment Group LP Purchases New Stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSDAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

OTCMKTS:MSDAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,254. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

