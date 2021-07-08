Senator Investment Group LP Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Shares of GTPBU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,752. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

