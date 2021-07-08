Senator Investment Group LP Takes $20.08 Million Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTPYU. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $7,530,000.

RTPYU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 8,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,680. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

