Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 165.30 ($2.16). Senior shares last traded at GBX 163.90 ($2.14), with a volume of 352,676 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNR. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £687.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

