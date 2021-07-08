Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 324,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,745,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on SENS. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,788,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

