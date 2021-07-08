Sentinel Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $73.41 million and $196,761.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,995,218,423 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,929,327 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

