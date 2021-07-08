Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Tops $27.32 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $27.32 million and $189,033.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00056891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00934745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043932 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,025,428 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

