ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $561.78 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

