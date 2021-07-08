Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 576 ($7.53).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 592.50 ($7.74). 301,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 610.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.65. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

