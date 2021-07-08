Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 604.50 ($7.90). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 598.50 ($7.82), with a volume of 426,425 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 538.75 ($7.04).

The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 610.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

