Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 1,757.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Shattuck Labs worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STTK opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,502 shares of company stock worth $8,923,244. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

