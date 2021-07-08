Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 1,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

SAWLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

