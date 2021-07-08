SHIBA INU Hits Market Capitalization of $3.15 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $454.28 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00129151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00170885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.08 or 1.00024679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.03 or 0.00977520 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

