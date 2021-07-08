ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $677,258.04 and $328.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

