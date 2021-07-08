Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SAEYY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

